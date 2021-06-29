Metro Manila may remain under general community quarantine in July despite low hospital utilization rate and decline in the number of coronavirus disease cases, Malacanang said on Monday.

"Well the possibility, you're asking if there's a chance to be under regular GCQ? I would say there's a chance, but let's wait for the announcement," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a regular press briefing.

The National Capital Region is under GCQ "with restrictions," which means some of the allowed venue capacity of some establishments is lower compared to regular GCQ.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his regular "Talk to the People" on Monday night after the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Roque said the IATF will discuss the new quaratine classifications to be imposed in various parts of the country starting July 1.

"So, since this is the first time we're talking about the quarantine classification, there will be an opportunity for the local government units to appeal before the recommendations become final to the President," he said.

Roque said Duterte may have his second "Talk to the People" this week to disclose the new quaratine classifications for next month.

Even if Metro Manila is placed under regular GCQ, he said minors and senior citizens who are not yet vaccinated will continue to be "homeliners."

OCTA Research said COVID-19 cases in NCR fell by nine percent last week as reproduction number in the region was still below one.

As of June 27, the utilized intensive care unit beds were 45 percent; isolation beds 39 percent; ward beds 32 percent; and ventilators 32 percent. Celerina Monte/DMS