Two policemen died and another wounded in a shooting incident at the Manila Police District (MPD) headquarters late Friday night.

The MPD identified the suspect as Executive Master Sergeant Reynante Dipasupil and the victims as Staff Sgt. Reynaldo Cordova and Master Sgt. Romeo Cantal.

Based on the initial report, Dipasupil, who was assigned at District Police Intelligence Operating Unit was under the influence of liquor when he suddenly appeared at their office and fired shots from an unknown firearm hitting different offices of the MPD headquarters.

Duty sentinels and the MPD Swat Team exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

According to MPD, during the firefight Dipasupil was able to hit Cordova and afterwards fled on foot towards Gate 4. He met Cantal and Staff Sgt. Ferdinand Francia "where a scuffle ensued and thereafter a successive shots were fired hitting Cantal and the suspect."

"The two victims were brought to the Manila Medical Center. However, PMSg Cantal expired at about 3:10 am of June 26 while undergoing operation. Meanwhile, PSSg Cordova is out of danger,'' the MPD reported.

The MPD said Dipasupil was also brought to Manila Doctors Hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:46 am of June 26 ," the MPD reported.

Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, MPD director, ordered an investigation.

Francisco said the MPD will provide full assistance to the victims of the incident.

Following the incident, the MPD upgraded its security deployment within the headquarters to full alert status. All station commanders were also advised to monitor the welfare and mental health of their men. Robina Asido/DMS