Former President Benigno Aquino III's remains have been cremated and will be buried besides his parents on Saturday, his sister Kris Aquino said.

'' The cremation is already finished. We will bury him beside our parents at Manila Memorial Park,'' she said in an interview with GMA 7.

Kris thanked the Palace for reaching out and sending an honor guard to Heritage Park.

His urn will be brought to Ateneo de Manila for a mass on Friday, the network said. DMS