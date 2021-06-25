By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Thursday Filipinos to set aside their differences as he joined the entire nation in mourning the passing of former President Benigno Aquino III.

Duterte expressed his deepest sympathies to Aquino's siblings, Ballsy, Pinky, Viel, and Kris, as well as to all his loved ones, friends and supporters, in the period of sadness.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Aquino family. Be assured of the government’s assistance in this period of mourning and above all, please accept the love and the prayers of a grateful nation," he said.

"May you take comfort in the knowledge that he is now in a better place with his Creator," Duterte said.

"Let us all take this opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences as we pay respects to a leader who has given his best to serve the Filipino people," he added.

He said Aquino's "memory and his family's legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts."

Aquino was the son of late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. who fought the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos and democracy icon late President Corazon Aquino.

According to Aquino's sister, the former president died peacefully in his sleep at 6:30am on Thursday due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. DMS