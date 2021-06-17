President Rodrigo Duterte gave a total of P 9 million as reward to soldiers involved in neutralizing high-ranking New People's Army leaders in Eastern Mindanao.

Maj. Alex Mindalano, Eastern Mindanao Command public affairs chief, said the monetary reward was handed over by Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana and EastMinCom Commander Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol Tuesday to EastMinCom’s top-performing units for neutralization of NPA leaders in various operations from 2020 up to present.

Mindalano said the ceremony was held at the Naval Station Felix Apolinario Covered Court in Camp Panacan, Davao City.

"Of the P9 million reward, P2 million was given to the Military Intelligence Group? 16, ISAFP; P5 milllion to the 11th Intelligence and Security Unit of the Army Intelligence Regiment; and P2 million to 67th Infantry Battalion," he said.

"Among the neutralized high-value individuals were Marcelino Navarro of NPA North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee 2nd Deputy Secretary and head of Education and Propaganda; Manuel Magante Gilo, the Finance Officer of Regional Operations Command, Southern Mindanao Regional Committee （ROC-SMRC）; Romeo Lendio Libron, ROC-SMRC Commanding Officer; Rogelio Masaya Udal, Regional Ordinance member & former Pulang Bagani Command （PBC-1） Vice Commanding Officer; Zaldy Gulmatico Pulido, Secretary of Guerrilla Front 53; and Danny Huit, Secretary of Guerrilla Front North, SRC-1, SMRC," he added.

In his speech, Sobejana said Duterte ordered him to personally hand over the monetary reward and convey his message to the troops.

“Our President really monitors what we are doing. In fact, I heard from him that the units that made a difference and contributed more towards the attainment of sustainable peace and development shall be recognized. And that is a manifestation that our commander-in-chief does not want our accomplishments to go unnoticed,” Sobejana said.

Sobejana said that even in the absence of monetary reward, troops stand ready to serve the country and protect the Filipinos.

“We do not want to impress upon the public that our soldiers expected a reward to every move but we want to demonstrate that even without it, your soldiers are motivated and ready to serve. We are always on the go and we ensure that we are able to uphold our mandates as the defender of the territory and protector of the Filipino people," he said.

It can be recalled that Sobejana commended EastMinCom for sustaining its standing as the best unified command in terms of accomplishments in both combat and non-combat operations during his previous visit to EastMincom last May 24.

Last month, Sobejana also turned over P2 million monetary reward given by Duterte to the troops under the Western Mindanao Command for the neutralization of Apo Mike, the Abu Sayyaf sub-leader who was killed during the rescue of four Indonesian kidnap victims in Tawi-tawi. Robina Asido/DMS