Metro Manila mayors have agreed to ease the unified curfew to 12 midnight to 4am starting June 15, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos said on Monday.

“I would like to announce… That the mayors had a meeting last night and we came up with a resolution that starting June 15, the Metro Manila mayors adjusted the curfew… Curfew will (start at) 12 (midnight) to 4am,” Abalos said.

Abalos said the mayors’ decision was based on the decreasing daily attack and COVID-19 growth rates.

“Our daily attack rate is just 6.76 and our two-week growth rate is -16.5. These are good figures,” he said.

Abalos said the local government units (LGUs) will continue strictly implementing minimum public health standards such as wearing masks, face shield and observing social distancing.

He said the adjustment of the curfew hours aims to give more time for people to stay outside and to help further opening up the economy.

The government is to announce Monday night the quarantine classification for 'NCR Plus', which covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna.

'NCR Plus' is under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until June 15. Ella Dionisio/DMS