Senior citizens who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease are allowed to go out of their residences subject to certain conditions, an official said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said covered by the latest resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are those in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.

But he said the movement of fully vaccinated 65 years old and above individuals is "subject to presentation of a duly issued COVID-19 vaccination card, and strict observance of the minimum public health standards."

Roque, also the spokesman of IATF, said the movement of fully vaccinated senior citizens is "limited to travel within their zone as interzonal travel is still prohibited, except for point-to-point travel that was previously allowed."

Prior to the new IATF resolution, the government was restricting the movement of senior citizens who are 65 years old and above. They were only allowed to go out if really necessary.

Meanwhile, the IATF has amended its previous resolution on the inbound international travel to any port of the Philippines of all fully vaccinated individuals, which according to Roque will be effective on June 16.

"The IATF explained the verification process of vaccination cards, stating that a fully vaccinated individual must carry his or her vaccination card which must be verified prior to his/her departure prior to boarding, and a certification issued prior to his/her departure by the Department of Information and Communications Technology or the City Health Officer of the local government unit which administered the last dose necessary for full vaccination," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS