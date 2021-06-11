President Rodrigo Duterte has sent a message to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of diplomatic relations of the two countries on June 9, underscoring the importance for a "win-win cooperation."

In a copy of his message released to the media, Duterte cited the "deep and abiding friendship" that the two countries enjoy.

"As we approach the golden anniversary of our diplomatic ties, win-win cooperation will ensure that our relations will remain a partnership for greater peace, progress and prosperity for our countries and the larger region," he said.

Duterte also lauded China's "timely acts of solidarity and assistance" to the Philippines amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

He also said that the economic ties of the Philippines and China are the dynamic force that will continue to drive the bilateral relations forward.

"I am confident that my Administration's Build Build Build program, together with the Belt and Road Initiative, will reap long-term benefits for our peoples," Duterte said.

Meanwhile, in Xi's letter to Duterte, the Chinese leader said he attaches "great significance to the development of China-Philippines relations."

He said he stands "ready to work with you in guiding our bilateral relations to move forward in a sustained and steady manner, so as to achieve greater win-win results and mutual benefits."

Xi said the two countries are friendly neighbors with time-honored friendship.

"In recent years, with concerted efforts of both sides, China-Philippines relations have maintained healthy and stable development, bringing tangible benefits to our two peoples," he said.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, he noted that the two sides have helped each other to jointly overcome the adversity, further elevating the friendship between the Filipinos and Chinese.

The Philippines is using mainly Sinovac vaccines from China to fight COVID-19.

The two countries, however, have been embroiled in a territorial dispute in the South China Sea. Celerina Monte/DMS