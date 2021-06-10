A cosmetic brand owner and social media influencer was included in the filing of charges by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against individuals allegedly involved in the selling of vaccine and vaccination slots.

Aside from Cyle Bonifacio and Melvin Gutierrez, Nina Ellaine Cabrera is also charged with estafa by the PNP under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code; violation of Anti-Red Tape Law of 2007 and Cybercrime Prevention Act last June 7 at the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office.

The PNP's Anti-Cybercrime Group said Cabrera was included in the charge sheet after investigation showed she offered 50 to 100 vaccination slots in Mandaluyong City.

“The offer showed intent to sell and alleged involvement in the illegal activity,” ACG said.

It can be recalled that Cabrera’s post about “vaccine for sale” went viral last month after she shared screenshots of conversations on how the vaccines and vaccine slots are being sold.

She has yet to release her statement on the matter.

Cabrera is the owner of local make up brand “Colourette”. Ella Dionisio/DMS