By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte said he will retire from politics after his term ends next year.

This as Duterte also talked with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and encouraged her not to run for president in the 2022 polls.

Duterte made the pronouncements in a recorded interview by Davao City-based evangelist and his known friend Apollo Quiboloy in his television program.

"I will retire then this time I will choose the presidential (candidate) and when he or she wins, they will say, perpetuate yourself in power. So, I'm resisting," Duterte said on calls for him to run for vice president.

Duterte's partymates in PDP-Laban, in their recent party assembly, came out with a resolution urging him to run for vice president in the 2022 elections.

"I am ready for retiremet but if you ask what is my greatest achievement in a very humble way...I exposed the oligarchy in the Philippines," Duterte said.

Duterte also reiterated that he does not want his daughter to run for president.

He said during his return to Davao the other day, he talked with her.

"Do not run. Do not ever commit the mistake of running for presidency. I don't mean to insult the Filipino people, presidency, you really cannot get anything from it...except for one thing, the sense of fulfillment for other people that you have done something. Aside from that, it's an empty, you're always working. Now unless you run for president and then you pocket money from government coffers, you'll become a billionaire or millionaire whichever you want. But is that the life you want? If you have excessive money, what will you do with that?" Duterte said.

He said he told Duterte-Carpio that she does not deserve the huge responsibility and criticisms she will receive in exchange of the P200,000 monthly salary as president.

"You don't deserve it. You are my daughter. I will pity you and I know you will not fool around. I'm telling you now not to run," he said of what he told to his daughter.

Based on surveys, Duterte-Carpio could be one of the strong presidential contenders.

Duterte said there could be other people who can continue his legacy but he did not mention any names yet.

"I may publicly name them when the time comes...I do not mean to insult anybody but it takes more than just what you will show today, that you can do it now, much more than that. Presidency is more than that," he added.

Duterte said when he retires he wants to live in a house given to him by Quiboloy in Davao.

He clarified that the property was given by Quiboloy and not yet under his name since it is still being developed. DMS