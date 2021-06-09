The Philippine government has extended the diversion of international flights bound for Mactan-Cebu International Airport to Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila until June 12.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing on Tuesday, said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued the memorandum containing the extension.

"To ensure that upon resumption of international flights to Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the travel and testing protocols approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will be fully and seamlessly implemented, this office extends the diversion of international flights bound for MCIA to Ninoy International Airport until 23:59 hours of 12 June 2021," said Roque.

Medialdea initially ordered the diversion of international flights from Cebu to Manila from May 29 to June 5.

In the event that the government will no longer extend the rerouting of flights, Roque said starting June 13, Cebu authorities have to implement the protocols imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for arriving overseas Filipino workers and other returning Filipinos.

Contrary to the policy issued by the IATF, Cebu came out with an ordinance which allowed returning OFWs and other inbound travelers to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and as soon as the negative RT-PCR test results come out, they can go home.

But based on IATF resolution, all arriving travelers shall undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and the RT-PCR testing shall be conducted on the seventh day of quarantine. Notwithstanding a negative test result, the arriving traveler shall complete the facility-based quarantine period of 10 days.

In a separate IATF resolution, individuals who have been vaccinated in the Philippines and traveled abroad and returned to the country have to undergo a seven-day facility quarantine and need not undergo RT-PCR testing, except if they have shown COVID-19 symptoms. Celerina Monte/DMS