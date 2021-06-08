Malacanang lauded on Monday the triumph of Filipino-Japanese Yuka Saso in US Women's Open golf championship held in San Francisco, California.

"Today is a great day in Philippine sports. The Palace greets Yuka Saso for bringing honor to the Philippines by winning the 2021 US Women's Open," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte met the 19-year old golfer in Malacanang when she was awarded a Presidential citation after wining the gold medal in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

"She is indeed the pride and glory of our country. We are all proud of you. Congratulations," Roque said.

Saso, whose father is a Japanese, tied Park Inbee of South Korea as the youngest US Women’s winner. She is the first Filipino to win a golfing major. Celerina Monte/DMS