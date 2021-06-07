A total of 166 more coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients had died, while more than 7,000 new cases were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday.

Latest case bulletin showed there were 7,228 new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total cases in the country to 1,269,478.

The numbers, the DOH said, did not include those from three laboratories that were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last June 3.

Among confirmed cases, the DOH reported a total of 21,898 COVID-19 fatalities.

On the other hand, the DOH reported 7,372 COVID-19 patients who have newly recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 1,188,243.

Less the deaths and recoveries, the DOH said there were 59,337 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 93.5 percent were mild, 2.4 percent were asymptomatic, 1.7 percent were severe, 1.3 percent were critical, and 1.15 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS