The ruling PDP-Laban on Monday approved a resolution in a meeting of its national council calling for President Rodrigo Duterte to run as vice president for the 2022 elections.

It also approved a manifesto allowing Duterte to select his running mate as president.

The resolution was adopted unanimously during its meeting in Cebu where some members attended virtually.

Raul Lambino, vice president for external affairs, said the PDP has been a national council meeting on July 16 in Luzon.

The meeting was called by President Rodrigo Duterte, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a virtual press conference earlier.

Senator Manny Pacquiao, the PDP-Laban president, had said the meeting was not approved by him. DMS