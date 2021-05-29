Malacanang expressed doubt on Friday on an online survey showing Vice President Leni Robredo as the top presidential candidate for the 2022 elections.

"Apparently, it's a wishful thinking," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in the "Laging Handa" public briefing when asked of the online poll being conducted by PiliPinas2022.

Roque also said he has never heard of the polling company.

"I believe on the cross sampling method of survey because I worked in a university where cross sampling method was created. But I believe on trustworthy polling companies which have clear procedures even if they only have 1,200 samples," he added.

Based on PiliPinas2022 Online Surey Platform on presidential candidates, as of May 2021, Robredo garnered 33.67 percent votes, followed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio at 22.82 percent; Senator Manny Pacquiao, 14.57 percent; former Senator Bongbong Marcos, 11.29 percent; and Senator Bong Go, 6.52 percent. Celerina Monte/DMS