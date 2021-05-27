By Robina Asido

Two Japanese nationals. including the alleged ''big boss of a telecom fraud syndicate were arrested in Paranaque City April 19, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced on Wednesday.

The arrested Japanese nationals were identified by NBI OIC-Director Eric Distor as Watanabe Yuki,37, also known as Kenji Shimada or Shi Shimada and Tomonobu Saito, 43.

Distor said Watanabe, based on the information received by the NBI-STF (Special Task Force), Yuki is an international wanted fugitive with Blue Notice in Interpol.

The NBI-STF said Yuki is the reported “Big Boss” of the largest telecom fraud syndicate, whose international operations cover several countries including Japan and Philippines.

'A Blue Notice is a category in the Interpol to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime, the NBI

Distor said Yuki was hiding in the country due to his involvement in various crimes in Japan and other countries.

He is also allegedly operating syndicate activities in the Philippines, such as but not limited to, online fraud and extortions, the NBI said.

Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval told the Daily Manila Shimbun that Saito, who has an arrest warrant for theft, has a summary deportation order since January 2020.

According to the NBI, the suspects were apprehended at a hotel in Paranaque City around 9:30 pm of May 17 with another Japanese identified as Kousuke II.

Kausuke II was later freed after the BI issued a release order citing the lack of evidence to establish probable cause. The BI verified he is not an overstaying alien as his tourist visa is still valid until May.

"Prior to the issuance of a release order for Kousuke II, NBI was asked if there is an opposition for his release. After a record check was made against Kousuke II, a non-derogatory was found. Hence, no opposition was made. Due to lack of evidence to establish probable cause and no criminal record was found in the NBI database to legally hold Kousuke II, the BI-Legal Division recommended his immediate release," NBI said.

The NBI said Saito and Yuki were supposed to formally be turned over to the BI on April 20, but the two were placed under isolation and quarantined under the NBI-Security Mangement Section (NBI-SMS) after Yuki tested positive for COVID-19.

NBI Public Information Office Chief Nick Suarez told the Daily Manila Shimbun after the suspects were cleared from COVID-19 by San Lazaro Hospital, they were turned over to the BI on May 22. Sandoval said Yuki and Saito were turned over to them by the NBI on May 20.

Sandoval said since May 20 the suspects remain isolated as part of a seven- day quarantine period that will last until May 27 before they will be transferred together with other detainees.

Sandoval said Yuki and Saito were on the blacklist and with a hold departure order issued on May 14. DMS