President Rodrigo Duterte's "Talk to the People" has been moved to Wednesday, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

"It's moved again. It was initially scheduled tonight but it's moved for tomorrow," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing.

Duterte's public message for this week was supposed to be on Tuesday night as Roque announced on Monday.

This was because the President went to Dumaguete City on Monday to attend the Regional Peace and Order Council VII meeting.

Roque said he and the staff of the Office of the President were only able to return to Manila from Dumaguete early Tuesday morning.

"I think the reason (for rescheduling the Talk to the People) is from Dumaguete, (in my case) I was able to get home about 1 a.m., so people lack sleep, including the staff of the OP, so the Talk to the People will be on Wednesday," he said.

In his weekly Talk to the People, Duterte usually discusses the government's COVID-19 reponse and other pressing issues. Celerina Monte/DMS