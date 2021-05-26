President Rodrigo Duterte was "appalled" by the recent killings in Negros Oriental, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Duterte made this statement during his attendance at the Region VII Peace and Order Council meeting held in Dumaguete City on Monday.

"The President issued a message that he is 'appalled' of the killings that have been happening in Negros Oriental," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised press briefing.

He said the President mentioned that he would be "completely neutral" but assured that the state would do its obligation to conduct the investigation and to ensure that those behind the killings would undergo trial and be punished.

Recently, five individuals were killed allegedly by communist New People's Army in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, while at least 10 suspected rebels were also killed in separate encounters with government troops in Sta. Catalina town and Guihulngan City.

Roque said Duterte also directed the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to resolve the conflicting claims to untitled land, "causing the spate of killings.

"The President said, 'Everything else being equal, resolve these disputes in favor of the poor'," he added.

Roque said Duterte also ordered to fast-track the distribution of land to the famer beneficiaries.

The spokesman said the other topics discussed during the meeting were "confidential." Celerina Monte/DMS