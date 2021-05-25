Malacanang expressed confidence on Monday that the target to fully rehabilitate and rebuild war-torn Marawi City could still be met until next year before President Rodrigo Duterte's six-year term expires.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said that Duterte himself had promised that Marawi will recover under his term.

"So we have a year, roughly a year before the President's term ends and I think the target can be met - that Marawi will be completely rebuilt at the end of the term of the President," he said.

Roque said his office has long been planning to hold a press briefing in Marawi to show to the public the progress in rebuilding the city.

The Task Force Bangon Marawi led by Secretary Eduardo del Rosario has promised to complete all the projects in Marawi by December this year.

Asked if Duterte supports the Marawi Compensation Bill pending in Congress, Roque said, "the President's support depends on how much will be earmarked."

But he said the government has spent billions of pesos to rehabilitate and rebuild Marawi.

Marawi was devastated by a five-month battle between the military and the terrorist group that started occupying the city on May 23, 2017. Over a thousand individuals, mostly terrorists, died in the battle. Celerina Monte/DMS