The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded a lower number of new coronavirus disease cases and fatalities.

Based on its latest case bulletin, the DOH said there were 3,083 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,179,812.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 19,951 after 38 more patients died.

DOH logged 6,756 recoveries, resulting in the total recovered patients of 1,109,226.

With the latest recoveries and deaths, the active COVID-19 cases stood at 50,635.

Of the active cases, 93.1 percent were mild, 2.1 percent were asymptomatic, 2.0 percent were severe, 1.5 percent were critical, and 1.35 percent were moderate.

DOH said three laboratories were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last May 21.

The department also said that the low numbers were due to the updates being done in the COVIDKaya system.

"Some data were not included in the case bulletin. The COVIDKaya technical team is now fixing it," it said. Ella Dionisio/DMS