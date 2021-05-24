Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said it is not true that she is against Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines.

"That is fake news. I checked all my statements because I know that I'm not against the vaccines from China," Robredo said in her radio program.

Quoting her own statement, Robredo said she just hoped that the process of giving emergency use authorization (EUA) to China's Sinovac will be the same with other vaccines.

"If you recall... the Health Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 released a statement? they are saying that Sinovac has an EUA even though it still has no positive recommendation from HTAC (Health Technology Assessment Council). Pfizer and AstraZeneca have already received positive recommendations from HTAC... And what the government is saying is there is no need for that since (the vaccines were) donated. That was the discussion" she said.

"I just said that even if it is donated, we should still ask for a positive recommendation from HTAC because (vaccines) will protect our people... If you are saying that I'm against Sinovac before, that is fake news. What I'm saying is it should go through the process," she added.

Last Friday, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Robredo should clarify her stand on the use of Sinovac vaccine from China before talk on having a joint infomercial with President Rodrigo Duterte to encourage all Filipinos to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of the brand to be used.

Asked if she is open with the proposed project, the Vice President said she is very open.

"I'm very open because it will help in the vaccine trust," Robredo said.

Senator Joel Villanueva has proposed for a joint infomercial of Duterte and Robredo to counter fake news against COVID-19 vaccines and to remove hesitancy from using them. Ella Dionisio/DMS