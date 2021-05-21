The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Thursday that the "no face-to-face classes" will continue for the next school year 2021-2022.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said Education Secretary Leonor Briones, after consulting with the other DepEd officials all over the country, has prepared a proposal for President Rodrigo Duterte's approval for the opening of classes for next school year.

"We will not return to educational face-to-face learning delivery system if it will not be allowed by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) , by our protocol and, of course, the President," she said.

She said blended learning, such as using the internet, modules, radio, and television, will be used again in teaching the students as what the DepEd did during the recently concluded school year.

"Right now, the DepEd has prepared a proposal that we will submit to the President and the Cabinet level," Sevilla said regarding the opening of classes.

She said one of the options is to have the class opening for next school year on August 23.

But she said Briones will present other dates to the President.

Last year, classes in public schools were moved to October instead of the previous June opening due to coronavirus pandemic.

Under a law that was passed by Congress last year, the President can adjust the opening of classes beyond August in case of state of emergency or calamity.

In the same press briefing, DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio said there is no enough basis yet to include the students in the government's vaccination program against COVID-19.

He said the DepEd will just wait for the guidelines of the concerned government agencies.

Sevilla, on the other hand, said teachers are included in the Priority Group A4 or the economic frontliners who are next to be vaccinated, along with A5 or indigent population.

She said the teachers just have to register with their local government units for the inoculation.

Currently, the government is administering jabs to A1 or healthcare frontliners, A2 or senior citizens, and A3 or individuals with comorbidities.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 is eyeing the vaccination for A4 and A5 to start by next month when more supplies of vaccines arrive in the county. Celerina Monte/DMS