President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen Major General Andres Centino as the new Commanding General of the Philippine Army.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte signed Centino's new designation on May 14.

"We are confident that MGen Centino will continue the initiatives to professionalize and modernize the principal branch of the Armed Forces of the Philippines while building the gains to serve our people and secure our land," Roque said.

In a separate statement, Marine Major General Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said the new Army commander's appointment came at the time when the AFP is vigorously pursuing its initiatives and building on its gains to the defeat the Communist Terrorist Group, the Abu Sayyaf Group, and the Bangsamoro Islamiic Freedom Fighters.

"And this is where his attributes are expected to contribute immensely," Arevalo said.

Centino is a former commander of the Army's 4th Infantry Division in Northern Mindanao.

"Given his known professionalism, operational experience, and managerial skills gained from various leadership echelons of the AFP, MGen Centino will undoubtedly stir the Army to greater heights," Arevalo added.

Centino replaced Lieutenant General Jose Faustino who was the Army's commanding general in "acting capacity."

As Faustino only has less than one year in service, Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr. questioned his appointment last March.

Lacson said under Sec. 4 of RA 8186, "except for the Chief of Staff of the AFP, no officer shall be assigned/designated to the aforementioned key positions (including major service commanders) or promoted to the rank of Brigadier General/Commodore or higher if he has less than one (1) year of active service remaining prior to compulsory retirement."

Lacson hailed Malacañang and the defense establishment for upholding the rule of law in naming a new commanding general for the Philippine Army.

"I thank and commend Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for rectifying an oversight in appointing Lt. Gen. Faustino, and for their adherence to Section 4 of RA 8186. Under the said law, Lt. Gen. Faustino is not eligible to head a major service command of the AFP as he has less than one year of active service remaining prior to reaching the age of compulsory retirement," he said.

"That said, let me repeat what I said last March when I brought up the issue at the Commission on Appointments: I have nothing against Lt. Gen. Faustino. While he may be considered the most competent, he is not qualified because there’s a law saying he’s not qualified. Between the memorandum issued by the Executive Secretary and the law, it is the law that should take precedence," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS