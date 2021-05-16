OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said the reproduction number, which measures the rate of COVID-19 infection, has gone down to 0.57, dzBB reported Saturday.

David said the improving public health indicators shows the improvement of quarantine measures in the National Capital Region, which were tightened on March 29 until the end of April.

''The decline in the reproduction number is around 20 percent weekly. The positivity rate is 12 percent. The attack rate is 12 per 100,000. Average daily cases in the NCR is 1,600,'' David said.

He said four areas in the NCR are moderate risk. These are Manila, Caloocan, Navotas and Malabon.

But he urged people to follow minimum health standards, especially with two cases of the highly-contagious Indian variant of COVID-19 reported in the Philippines.

''It only takes one person who may become careless,'' said David. DMS