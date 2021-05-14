The Philippine government is ready to repatriate the Filipinos in Israel as violence erupted in the Middle Eastern country, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippine embassies and the Overseas Workers' Welfare Administration have been used to this kind of situation and they know what to do.

"So, we are readying the possible repatriation and they (overseas Filipino workers) are being given warning to be careful because of the tension in Israel and occupied territory," he said.

He said if needed, the government could fetch the OFWs.

Roque said the Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed hope that the tension in the Middle East could be resolved soon.

As of June 20, the DFA said there were over 29,000 Filipinos in Israel.

A fresh violence erupted between Israeli military and Palestinian militants in Gaza amid controversy over planned evictions of Palestinian families in Jerusalem among others. Celerina Monte/DMS