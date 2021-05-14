Malacanang justified on Thursday the list of "terrorists" of the Anti-Terrorism Council as it reassured that those critical of the Duterte administration will not end up in the list.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said as defined not only by Philippine law but as well as international organizations, terrorists are those who instill fear and terror in the minds of the public through violent means.

"When it comes to local terrorists, we all know who they are, because even if we have democracy, even if there is a party-list system, they continue to use arms to attain their objective. So, we are not the ones who crafted that definition, it's an international definition," he said in a virtual press briefing.

"That is included in the UN Security Council resolution and once the Security Resolution said so, it's binding to all the members of the UN, unlike the General Assembly Resolution, which is non-binding," Roque added.

The ATC has tagged as terrorists 29 individuals, including Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, and other alleged leaders of the Maoist group.

Asked of the Palace's assurance that those critical of President Rodrigo Duterte and his government would not be included in the terrorist list, Roque said the Bill of Rights in the 1987 Constitution guarantees such right.

"Included in the (Bill of Rights) are the right, freedom of speech...there's so-called as due process claus: 'No person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law'," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS