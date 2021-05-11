With two months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, single sculler Cris Nievarez became the eighth Philippine athlete to qualify for the quarennial event.

The Philippine Rowing Association, in its Facebook page, announced on Monday that the World Rowing Federation confirmed that Nievarez made the final cut for the men's single sculls.

“We are happy to share that the Philippine Rowing Association received confirmation from World Rowing that we have qualified for the Men's Single Sculls (M1x) for the Tokyo Olympic Games,” it said.

Nievarez finished fifth during the Asia Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta semifinals in Tokyo last May 7. This put him ninth overall, gaining an Olympic berth as other rowers had qualified.

He becomes the third Filipino rower to make it to the Olympics after Eduardo Maerina in 1988 and Benjie Tolentino in 2000.

The Philippine athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics are led by 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, Japan-based gymnast Carlos Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio. Ella Dionisio/DMS