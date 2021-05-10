The Department of Health (DOH) reported around 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, DOH said there were 7,174 new cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,101,990.

The health department also recorded 9,197 new recoveries which brought the total recovered patients to 1,022,224 while 204 patients died due to the virus bringing the total to 18,472.

DOH said there were 61,294 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 93.8 percent were mild, 2.1 percent were asymptomatic, 1.3 percent were critical, 1.7 percent were severe, and 1.07 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS