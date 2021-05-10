まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
35度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,370
$100=P4,790

5月10日のまにら新聞から

Philippines logs 7,174 new COVID-19 cases

［ 100 words｜2021.5.10｜英字 ］

The Department of Health (DOH) reported around 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, DOH said there were 7,174 new cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,101,990.

The health department also recorded 9,197 new recoveries which brought the total recovered patients to 1,022,224 while 204 patients died due to the virus bringing the total to 18,472.

DOH said there were 61,294 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 93.8 percent were mild, 2.1 percent were asymptomatic, 1.3 percent were critical, 1.7 percent were severe, and 1.07 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS