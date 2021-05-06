The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted on Wednesday the emergency use authorization for the vaccine against coronavirus disease produced by American manufacturer Moderna.

"Yes. Today," FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in a text message when asked about the EUA approval for Moderna vaccine.

He said the US-based pharmaceutical company "satisfied all requirements for EUA."

Domingo added that the FDA only took 10 days to complete the process in approving the emergency use for Moderna vaccine. The regular process takes about 21 days.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said 194,000 doses of Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in the country by middle of this year.

Moderna is the seventh COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer that was granted EUA in the country. The other six include Pfizer and BionTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya Research Institute, Johnson & Johnson, and Bharat Biotech. Celerina Monte/DMS