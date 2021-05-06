The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships drove away seven Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels at the vicinity of Sabina Shoal in West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said Tuesdy the PCG and the BFAR were conducting joint maritime exercise when they spotted seven Chinese vessels at the vicinity of Sabina Shoal last April 27.

Balilo said BRP Cabra, BFAR vessels MCS-3002 and MCS-3004 spotted the seven ships anchored in the waters which were later identified as China Maritime Militia vessels around 9 am.

"Sabina Shoal is located around 73 nautical miles from Mapankal Point, Rizal, Palawan," he said.

Balilo said the PCG challenged the CMM vessels saying "this is Philippine Coast Guard BRP Cabra . You are within Philippine exclusive economic zone. You are requested to provide the following: name of vessel, intention, last and next port of call on Channel 16."

The Chinese ships did not respond, said Balilo.

He said when BRP Cabra, MCS-3002, and MCS-3004 maneuvered near the Chinese vessels after it failed to respond in three radio communications, the ships lifted their anchor and left.

Balilo said the PCG and BFAR followed the Chinese vessels to make sure that they would leave the shoal.

But the National Task Force for West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) noted that on April 29, 2021, "the BRP Cabra returned to Sabina Shoal and again observed five CMMs. The CMMs left the area upon the arrival of BRP Cabra." Robina Asido/DMS