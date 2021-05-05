Malacanang said on Tuesday there was no falling out between President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

This was after Pacquiao, the boxing legend, expressed belief that Duterte's stance on the Chinese incursion in the West Philippine Sea was lacking.

"I don't think there is a falling out," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a rpess briefing.

He said Duterte remains a huge fan of Pacquiao when it comes to boxing.

"Up to now our President remains a big fan of Senator Pacquiao in the field of sports, especially in boxing," Roque said.

Duterte and Pacquiao belong to the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino?Lakas ng Bayan or PDP-Laban.

Pacquiao has said Duterte should continue with his strong position against China's aggressive stance in the West Philippine Sea when he was still running for president.

He has recalled that during the campaign period, then candidate Duterte even promised to jet ski, go to the Spratly Islands, and plant a flag to show that the area belongs to the Philippines.

Duterte, however, shortly after he assumed the presidency put on the back burner the 2016 arbitral award on the Philippines, invalidating the historic and sovereign claim of China in almost whole of South China Sea.

Duterte recently said that the Philippines had a big debt of gratitude with China due to the COVID-19 vaccines that it has donated and has been selling to the country. Celerina Monte/DMS