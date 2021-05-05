Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr apologized to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his Twitter account Tuesday over Monday's outburst .

''I won't plead the last provocation as an excuse for losing it, but if Wang Yi is following Twitter, then I'm sorry for hurting his feelings, but his alone,'' said Locsin.

''It's been my elusive dream to copy until I attain in mind and manner the elegance of Wang Yi. His opinion alone matters,'' added Locsin.

On Monday after the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against China for alleged ''belligerent actions'' of Chinese Coast Guard against Phillippine Coast Guard ships patrolling and conducting drills in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal, or Bajo de Masinloc, Locsin fired off a strong remark.

“China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see (expletive deleted ) What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We’re trying. You. You’re like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province," Locsin said.

The Chinese Embassy did not issue a statement.

Locsin added that Wang Yi ''mentored'' him in his Myanmar understanding and response.

''I went to China to get his advice before the ASEAN Leaders Summit and followed it to the letter,'' said Locsin. DMS