President Rodrigo Duterte declared on Wednesday that he will not order the withdrawal of the Philippine ships patrolling in the West Philippine Sea, saying that it is something that he will "not compromise" even if his administration is "heavily indebted" and considered China as a good friend.

In a pre-recorded "Talk to the People" aired over state-run PTV 4 television station on Wednesday night, Duterte said he will not follow the action taken by former President Benigno Aquino III who followed the United States to retreat from the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea in April 2012 to address the standoff with Chinese ships.

Because of that withdrawal, he said China was able to control the place.

"Let's see. Isn't it we have ships there (West Philippine Sea)? We have two ships. I'll tell China, we do not want trouble, we do not want war...I've read China saying that we leave (the area). I'm telling now (to Philippine ships) not to leave, period," he said.

With or without the help of the US, he said the Philippine vessels conducting patrols in West Philippine Sea will stay.

He said the US only kept on saying that they would standby the Philippines but "in so many instances, they're just pure talk."

During the 2012 standoff with China, Duterte said, "that could have been the moment to show to the world that they (US) are with us by sending their superior ship. Why didn't they do it?"

He said the Filipinos should no longer hope that US will help the Philippines.

US officials have kept on assuring that an armed attack against Philippines would trigger America's obligations under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between Manila and Washington.

"I'm stating it for the record, we do not want war with China. China is a good friend. We are heavily indebted (with China), also on our vaccines. So, China, let it be known, is a good frined and we do not want trouble with them, especially war," Duterte said.

"But there are things which are not really subject to a compromise, like withdrawing (from the West Philippine Sea). That's difficult. I hope they will understand. But I have the interest of my counrty also to protect. It might not really be an armed might but it is really a claim of sovereignty which I cannot (compromise)," Duterte said.

He said if China will really force the Philippine ships to back off in the West Philippine Sea, he does not know what will happen next.

"It's still happening. It is evolving, now let us see what happens. If you (Philippine vessels) will be asked to leave just like that, don't leave. Why will you leave? That's ours. So, China must understand, if need be, we will...I don't know what will happen next," he said.

"But as I said, there are some things in life which cannot be bargained and this is one of them. Now, let's see what China will do despite our pleadings for peace and to settle it," said the President, while admitting that he was a bit emotional because he was talking about "national pride."

The Philippines has dispatched its ships in the West Philippine Sea to conduct drills and maritime patrols due to China's continued defiance to leave the place, particularly the Julian Felipe Reef, which is within Manila's exclusive economic zone, despite repeated demand.

China has continuously been claiming almost the entire South China Sea, including those within the EEZ of other countries like the Philippines, even if an arbitral tribunal ruled otherwise in 2016. Celerina Monte/DMS