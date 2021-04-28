Senator Leila de Lima was discharged on Tuesday morning from hospital after a 3-day confinement.

The detained lawmaker was back in her confinement facility at the Camp Crame police headquarters in Quezon City at around 9:40am, the Manila Shimbun learned from a source.

De Lima was admitted at the Manila Doctors Hospital last Saturday after Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branches 205 and 256 granted her urgent motion for a medical furlough.

Prior to her admission to the hospital, her doctor, who conducted an intial examination, said that De Lima could have suffered a mild stroke after she experienced “bouts of headaches and persistent generalized weakness.”

De Lima, a known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, has been facing charges before the trial court relating to her alleged involvement in illegal drug trade in the national penitentiary when she was still the justice secretary under the Aquino administration.

The senator, however, denied the allegations, saying she is being politically persecuted. Celerina Monte/DMS