Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio leads a field of 13 probable presidential candidates for the 2022 national election in the Pulse Asia survey Thursday.

Out of the 2, 400 individuals they asked, Pulse Asia said 27 percent said they will vote for Duterte-Carpio.

It said 60 percent of those who will vote for the Davao City mayor came from Mindanao, 21 percent in Visayas and 17 percent in Luzon.

Second place was former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. with 13 percent, Senator Grace Poe with 12 percent, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso with 12 percent and Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao with 11 percent.

Seven percent will vote for Vice President Leni Robredo while five percent will go for Senator Christopher Go.

For vice president, Pulse Asia said Domagoso has 16 percent, Pacquiao 15 percent and Duterte-Carpio, 15 percent.

"The rest of the Filipino adults refuse to identify their preferred presidential candidate for the coming national polls (2 percent), are ambivalent on the matter (1 percent), or do not support any probable candidate for president (1 percent)," Pulse Asia said.

Pulse Asia also found that 62 percent of Filipinos have a complete slate of their chosen senators.

"Out of the 57 individuals whose senatorial chances are probed in this survey, 15 would have a statistical chance of winning if the May 2022 elections coincided with the conduct of survey interviews. Most of the probable winners are either current or former members of Congress," it said.

"Leading the field of possible senatorial candidates is Senator Pacquiao who has the support of 58.9 percent of Filipino adults. This translates to a statistical ranking of solo first place," it added.

The latest Pulse Asia survey was conducted from February 22 to March 3 using face-to-face interviews. Ella Dionisio/DMS