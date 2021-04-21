The Philippines will conduct clinical trial of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as possible treatment against coronavirus disease following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, officials said.

Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo, in the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Tuesday, said the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development and the Department of Health will lead the clinical trial.

"The President himself made the order last Thursday to DOH and DOST to study (the use of ivermectin)," he said.

In his presentation during Duterte's pre-recorded "Talk to the People" on Monday night, DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Pena said they are eyeing to conduct the clinical trial at the Philippine General Hospital to be led by Aileen Wang.

"Just like what we have said before, the clinical trial will be conducted at least for six months," he said.

The official said the clinical trial can only be fast-tracked if many will volunteer.

"And the plan here, we will conduct the trial in the quarantine centers near PGH," he said, adding that the DOH has earmarked fund for the trial.

"And hopefully once the trial is completed, we can have more reliable estimates as to the effect of ivermectin as an anti-viral agent that will reduce the virus shedding for the mild and moderate patients. And we can see the effect of ivermectin on the duration of hospitalization to others," Dela Pena added.

Prior to Duterte's directive, the DOST said it would be better not to conduct anymore clinical trial for ivermectin in the country and just wait for the results of the various studies abroad. Celerina Monte/DMS