The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday ordered an investigation on the vehicular accident in Kalinga last Sunday which resulted in the death of 13 people.

PNP chief General Debold Sinas also instructed the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and local police units to strictly enforce land transportation regulations against overloading and other driving violations.

Sinas reminded motorists to “strictly observe load limits and maximum passenger capacity of motor vehicles, as well as the required physical distancing protocol inside public and private conveyances.”

The Cordillera regional police said the incident transpired around 6:15 pm in Bulo, Tabuk City.

The vehicle is being driven by a certain Soy Lope Agtulao, a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel assigned in Bontoc, Mt. Province.

Initial investigation showed the sports utility vehicle, with 14 passengers, including seven children, came from Tadian, Mt. Province headed for Bulo Lake.

Upon reaching a curved portion of the road, the vehicle fell into the irrigation canal and submerged, causing some passengers to drown.

Eleven were brought to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival while two others were transported to another hospital where they were also declared dead.

Agtulao is among the fatalities.

Two other passengers survived, and are now in stable condition.?Ella Dionisio/DMS