DOH reports 11,101 COVID-19 cases, active cases at 203, 710
［ 74 words｜2021.4.18｜英字 ］
The Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday 11,101 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, bringing total cases to 926, 052.
Active cases reached 203, 710 out of which mild cases account for 96 percent.
Seventy-two persons died, placing total fatalities at 15, 810.
There were 799 who got well from COVID-19, putting total recoveries at 706, 532.
ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in the NCR are 85 percent utilized while isolation beds are 62 percent used. DMS