The Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday 11,101 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, bringing total cases to 926, 052.

Active cases reached 203, 710 out of which mild cases account for 96 percent.

Seventy-two persons died, placing total fatalities at 15, 810.

There were 799 who got well from COVID-19, putting total recoveries at 706, 532.

ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in the NCR are 85 percent utilized while isolation beds are 62 percent used. DMS