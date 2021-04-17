The Philippine government has extended the temporary suspension of entry of foreign nationals in the country until the end of April, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this is contained in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 110 approved on April 15.

He said the entry of foreign nationals shall be temporarily suspended until April 30.

"Foreign nationals with valid entry exemption documents duly issued by the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) prior to March 22, 2021 will be allowed entry to the Philippines," said Roque, also IATF spokesman.

The government has placed Metro Manila and four nearby provinces - Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal - and a few other areas under modified general community quarantine, the second most restrictive quarantine classification, until April 30 due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Celerina Monte/DMS