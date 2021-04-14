Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has teamed up with NTT Docomo to launch 5G roaming services in Japan.

Alice Ramos, vice president and head of Roaming and Consumer Business at Smart, said Tuesday the partnership between NTT Docomo is another step in Smart’s extensive 5G roaming roll out.

“This partnership with NTT Docomo helps us provide an unmatched 5G roaming experience for Smart customers in Japan,” Ramos said in a statement.

“This is consistent with Smart’s collective goal to bring world-class services to the Filipino people," she added.

NTT Docomo is Japan's leading mobile operator with over 80 million subscriptions, and is one of Asia's 5G pioneers, having started its basic research on 5G as far back as 2010.

Docomo has been expanding and enhancing its 5G network service across hundreds of Japanese cities, across all prefectures of the country.

The partnership follows the successful activations in Australia with Vodafone; in China with China Mobile; in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia with Zain; full 5G roaming coverage in United Arab Emirates with Etisalat and du; in Taiwan with FarEasTone; and in South Korea with KT Corp.

Smart prepaid and postpaid customers who are in Japan can enjoy 5G data roaming speeds using their Smart 5G-capable SIM and 5G device for only P1,299, valid for 10 days under their 3GB data package.

5G leaders NTT Docomo and Smart are also members of the CONEXUS Mobile Alliance, which is composed of nine member-telcos in Asia that are at the forefront of delivering innovative, customer-friendly services to their respective customers who frequently travel on business.

CONEXUS is currently chaired by Katrina Luna-Abelarde, president and CEO at PLDT Global and head of International and Carrier Business.

Smart launched its commercial 5G service in July last year and was the first in the country to roll out its 5G service nationwide. Ella Dionisio/DMS