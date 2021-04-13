Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Balikatan bilateral exercises between the United States and Philippine forces formally started on Monday.

“The Balikatan exercise, since its launching in 1991, has been a treasure trove of learning opportunities for both Filipino and American soldiers and in recent years would also include our other allies here in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who declared its start in a ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo.

“Though this year’s exercises are toned down because of the prevailing health crisis, which has affected not only the Philippines, but similarly the entire world these circumstances, will however, not diminish nor hamper the real intent of the Balikatan exercises that is to foster a stronger and more robust military relationship, and interoperability between our two Armed Forces,” said Sobejana.

Also present during the ceremony were US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d'Affaires John Law; Col. Stephen Ma, Joint US Military Assistance Group Chief and US Defense Attaché, and Col. Aaron Brunk of the US III Marine Expeditionary Force, Officer in Charge for Exercise Support Group.

Law said "the United States is proud to participate in the Balikatan Exercise, and we thank the Armed Forces of the Philippines for hosting US troops in ways that maintain the health and safety of both our militaries."

“Joint exercises like Balikatan demonstrate our shared commitment to peace and stability and the adaptability of US and Philippine forces," he said.

"The United States will continue to seek ways, even during the pandemic, to strengthen our security cooperation," he added.

Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman and exercise director said the Balikatan exercises will last until April 23.

He said the exercises will be held ''in areas within the Northern Luzon Command and Southern Luzon Command.''

"This year, observing stringent health protocol requirements and reduced number of participants, this erstwhile annual event pushes through with fewer training events that will not entail face-to-face engagement," he said.

"This year’s Balikatan exercise is being conducted with strict observance to health protocol due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the adjustments made was the decrease of participants from both militaries," he added.

Arevalo said 736 AFP personnel participate during the exercises while the US Armed Forces will have approximately 225 participants.

“Against this backdrop and these challenges notwithstanding, the decrease is only in terms of number and never in the participating nations’ passion and desire to meet the steep objectives set forth in every exercise,” said Arevalo.

"This year's Balikatan will include a bilateral staff exercise, close air support training, subject matter exchanges, maritime security training, and humanitarian and civic assistance activities," he said.

"As part of the humanitarian and civic assistance activities, Filipino and American service members are building two classrooms and a daycare center in Plaridel, Bulacan Province, as well as a classroom in Atimonan and health center in Mauban, both in Quezon Province," he added.

Arevalo said the projects began on March 26 and have planned completion dates of April 23, at which point they will be handed over to the Philippine beneficiaries."

"Activities will be conducted with utmost consideration and compliance to guidelines set by the National Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (NITF-EID) to ensure the safety of both participants and the community," he added. Robina Asido/DMS