Another curfew violator died after he was allegedly beaten by barangay watchmen in Calamba, Laguna last Friday.

In a radio interview, Lt. Col. Chitadel Gaoiran, Laguna Police Public Information Officer, said the Calamba City Police will file charges against the four suspects after victim, Ernanie Lumban Jimenez, 26, died after he was allegedly beaten for trying to escape when he was caught for violating the curfew hours.

“Based on the COP (chief of police) of Calamba, they already gathered statements from witnesses and the relatives of the victim. Tomorrow, they will file a case,” Gaoiran said.

“According to the COP, possibly a case of homicide will be filed,” she added.

Gaoiran said they received two sides of the story.

“On the part of the barangay watchmen, after he was caught, he asked to be allowed to go to the CR. Then after (that), he ran, so the watchmen chased him," she said, adding that the man allegedly bumped into them causing him to fall down.

“As to the side of the relatives, (they said) he was beaten and fell and then brought to the hospital,” she added.

Jimenez died last April 9.

In a Facebook post, the victim’s relatives said they were having a drinking spree when Jimenez went out around 10pm to buy food. He was caught by the barangay watchmen and was brought to the barangay hall.

The relative said after the documentation, the victim tried to escape which resulted in the barangay watchmen to beat him. They also claimed that some hospitals did not want to admit the victim.

Gaoiran said investigation continues and manhunt operation is underway after two of the four watchmen escaped after the incident.

Last April 3, a curfew violator in General Trias City, Cavite also died after police ordered him and other violators to do pumping exercises. Ella Dionisio/DMS