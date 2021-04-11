President Rodrigo Duterte extended his '' deep condolences'' to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Prince Philip died Friday morning at the age of 99, news reports said.

''The Philippines and the United Kingdom have strong bilateral ties and we share the grief of the British people in this period of bereavement,'' said Roque in his message.

''We pray for the eternal repose of his soul and for the Royal Family to find strength in this time of mourning,'' said Roque. DMS