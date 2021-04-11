Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he is in an unnamed hospital Saturday for treatment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Despite his confinement, Roque said in a statement :'' I will announce the risk classification of the National Capital Region Plus Bubble which will be discussed in the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) meeting today.''

Roque tested positive for COVID-19 last March and ended his quarantine on the 25th of that month.

But he said ''COVID-19 is more transmissible now so we have to do extra precaution.''

''I will be asking for your sincerest prayers to all afflicted with COVID-19 in the country and around the world,'' said Roque. DMS