The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) monitored illegal construction in some features in the West Philippine Sea during maritime patrol last Tuesday.

AFP chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana as part of the constitutional mandate to protect sovereignty and sovereign rights of the country, the AFP through the Western Command, regularly conducts maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

"One of these patrols was conducted on March 30, over the 'Pagkakaisa Banks' or Union Banks, a group of features that are within the Kalayaan Islands Group under the Municipality of Kalayaan, Palawan," he said.

"During this patrol we were able to document manmade structures that were built on some of the features. These structures are illegal," he added.

"The Laws of the Sea gives the Philippines indisputable and exclusive rights over the area. These constructions and other activities, economic or otherwise, are prejudicial to peace, good order, and security of our territorial waters," Sobejana said.

Sobejana said they have updated the "higher civilian authorities such as the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of National Defense about these offenses to our sovereignty."

"We assure every Filipino that our efforts to dutifully perform our mandate to protect and advance our national interests in the area continue unhampered," he said. Robina Asido/DMS