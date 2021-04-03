Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases surged to a new record of 15, 310, pushing active cases to 153, 809 on Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Out of the active cases, mild cases accounted for 96.3 percent and asymptomatic ones were 2.4 percent.

The daily case includes 3, 709 backlogs due to COVIDKaya technical issues, the DOH said in its case bulletin.

Seventeen persons died from COVID-19, placing total fatalities to 13, 320.

There were 434 who got well from COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 604, 368.

The DOH said ICU beds in the National Capital Region rose to 78 percent while isolation bed use went up to 71 percent.

The DOH said on March 31, it ''reported only 6, 128 new cases due to COVIDKaya system issue.''

''After system checks, validation and deduplication were made, 3709 additional cases were confirmed,'' the DOH said. DMS