The Philippine government is banning religious gatherings in areas under general community quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus disease, Malacanang said on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was contained in Resolution No. 104 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Saturday, March 20, and was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

"All mass and public gatherings, including religious gatherings are prohibited," he said, noting that this prohibition, including other restrictions, will be effective from March 22 to April 4, 2021.

Prior to the new resolution, the government reduced the venue capacity for religious gatherings from 50 percent to 30 percent.

Roque, who is also the IATF spokesman, said during the two-week period, Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under GCQ and they will be placed in a bubble where only essential travels will be allowed.

He said the weddings, baptisms, and funeral services will be allowed but up to 10 people only.

He said IATF Resolution No. 104 also provides that those who are below 18 years old and above 65 years old, including pregnant and those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, should remain inside their homes at all times.

They are only allowed to go out when "indispensable" under circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services, or for work in their respective industries and offices, he said.

They are also not banned from outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise.

Persons with disability (PWD) are also allowed to go out for therapy and exercise as long as they will present their medical prescriptions or PWD ID.

Roque said the IATF highly discouraged accepting visitors outside immediate family or households while wearing face masks at home especially when living with elderly and vulnerable is strongly advised.

“All industries will remain open. All operational capacities of essential and non-essential services and industry will be maintained,” he said.

He said the transportation will retain its current capacity set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

He also said only outdoor dining will be allowed with 50 percent maximum capacity as takeouts and deliveries are encouraged.

Operations of driving schools, traditional cinemas and video- and interactive- game arcades, libraries, archives, museums, and cultural centers are temporarily suspended. There will also be limited social events at accredited Department of Tourism (DOT) establishments, and limited tourist attractions except for open-air tourist attractions.

The operation of cockpit arenas, including those in modified GCQ areas, is also suspended.

IATF also said private hospitals must dedicate their 30 percent bed capacity for COVID-19 patients while in public hospitals, 50 percent.

Roque said the IATF also urged private companies to adopt similar alternative working arrangements as those already in place in the executive branch of government, such as the 30 percent to 50 percent operational or on-site capacity if applicable.

“We hope that these new restrictions will result in a lower number of COVID-19 cases and we hope that the new restrictions will stop the transmission of new variants in the different parts of the country,” Roque said. Ella Dionisio/DMS