Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday that he would ask President Rodrigo Duterte if he has changed his position of not running for vice president in the 2022 elections.

Roque's statement came after a news report said the ruling PDP-Laban came out with a resolution calling for the President to run for vice president next year.

"I will consult with him," he said.

But Roque recalled that Duterte mentioned that he would not run for vice president since he has become the president.

"But I don't know if there's been any change," he said.

Previously, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo brought up the idea of a Duterte-Duterte tandem in next year's elections - President Duterte running as vice president while his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, as president.

It could be recalled that Duterte, who had served Davao City as mayor for about two decades, ran and won as vice mayor of the city and allowed his daughter Sara to be the mayor.

If Duterte would not run for any public office next year and when asked who is likely to be endorsed by the President to run for the presidency between Sara and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Roque said, "I'd rather not really comment on these matters while we're really focused on the pandemic."

In a provincial speech last week, Duterte apparently endorsed Go, his close ally, to run for president. As for Sara, he kept on saying that she would not join in the presidential race next year. Celerina Monte/DMS