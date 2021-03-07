Father Joaquin Bernas, one of the members of the 1987 Constitution, passed away at the age of 88 Saturday, news reports quoting the Ateneo Law School said.

In his message to the Ateneo Law community, Ateneo Law School Dean Jose Maria Hofilena did not disclose the cause of death of Bernas, its Dean Emeritus.

''He has contributed immensurably to keeping the Ateneo Law School true to its identity and calling. The Ateneo Law School's debt of gratitude to Fr. Bernas can never be fully repaid,'' said Hofilena in his message.

Bernas, born in Baao, Camarines Sur, placed ninth in the 1962 bar examination. A dean of the Ateneo Law School, Bernas was renowned for being an expert in the Constitution.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque called Bernas ''a great Jesuit educator'' who ''mentored generations of Filipino students, lawyers, legal academics and researchers.''

''Father Bernas was one of the framers of the 1987 Philippine Constitution whose interpretation of the law had been cited in numerous legal arguments,'' said Roque in a statement.

''May his soul, through the mercy of God, rest in eternal peace and happiness,'' Roque said.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called Bernas '' a giant'' and a ''hard, even pitiless fighter for democracy.''

In his Twitter account, Locsin said Bernas in their Constitutional Law class ''expressed disdain for the Marcos Constitution.''

''So we ignored it and focused on US cases. At midterms almost of us flunked. 'What did you think I’d ask? You study what’s law not what’s right.' Toughened us,'' Locsin tweeted. DMS