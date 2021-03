A plane carrying around 478,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) landed at NAIA Terminal 3 at 7:17 pm.

It will be towed to the Villamor Air Base Kalayaan Hall for an arrival ceremony with President Rodrigo Duterte.

After that, the vaccines will be transported to the Metropac storage facility in Marikina. DMS